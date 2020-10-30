Youth lobby opposes BBI report, demands inclusion





A youth lobby group calling itself ‘Youth for Kenya’ has rejected the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report which was officially launched on Monday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, group chairperson and founder, Antonellah Kakuko, said they oppose the BBI report because of exclusion from the process.

“As youths we have refused to be used for political gains. We want to be on the decision-making table,” said Kakuko.

The youth lobby pointed out that the report does not solve issues facing the youth hence there was need for discussions to come up with an acceptable document.

Nairobi Nominated MCA Anitah Thumbi, who was also present at the briefing, called for a young person to also be included in the BBI steering committee.

“We are not comfortable with the BBI document. We have our reservations and we would love to start a conversation on the recommendation on the same document. For the conversation to continue we must have a youth in the BBI steering committee,” Ms Thumbi said.

They asked for the BBI report not to be made top priority in the country currently, given Kenya was facing other bigger challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have bigger problems to address as a nation, BBI isn’t a priority especially when most of the changes can be achieved through a parliamentary initiative,” read part of their statement.

The BBI report was launched at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga but Deputy President William Ruto, who attended the launch, raised various issues with many of its provisions, attracting jeers from a section of those in attendance.