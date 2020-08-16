You’ll need an appointment at reopened Huduma Centre GPO





Kenyans who will be seeking various services at the Huduma Centre GPO will now need an appointment.

The Ministry of Public Service on Saturday, in a press statement, said that this is in an effort to minimise traffic and time spent queuing for services.

The ministry indicated that from Monday August 17, 2020, they will be rolling out service by the appointment system.

“Starting Monday August 17, 2020, you will be required to book an appointment before visiting Huduma Centre GPO Nairobi,” read the statement.

The ministry urged Kenyans who want to book an appointment to visit the Huduma Center website at www.hudumakenya.go.ke then select book appointment and follow the steps on how to book an appointment for the desired service(s).

The statement however added that one will not need an appointment to be served in the other four Huduma Centres in Nairobi or the remaining 51 centres spread across the country.

Huduma Centre GPO was among such centers that were temporarily closed on July 14 for fumigation amid rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city and high number of human traffic.

Read: City’s Huduma Centres resume major services