You think you can dance? Wait till you see Waititu’s reggae moves

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, popularly known as Baba Yao, has excited the online community with his reggae moves.

In a video shared by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria of the launch of Ben Githae’s new gospel album in Ruiru town, Baba Yao proved that he can also ace it on the dance floor.

Mr Waititu was clad in a red cap, white printed shirt and brown Khaki trousers. He danced to reggae artiste Mighty Culture’s hit song ‘One Stone’.

“Reggae was also on the menu,” wrote Mr Kuria.

Netizens has this to say about Baba Yao’s dance moves.

“Governor dancing to a music about throwing stones – it’s hilarious, he got moves and can shake a leg!” said Muriithi Sammy.

“Baba yao be like …Rusungu iezi kua ngumu, na Ku dance pia? Nefa efa!” wrote Ann Wanjiku.

“Babayao was the winner,” comented Betty Kim.

“Govenor has nice moves,” replied Mwaniki Joseph.

“The dancing award goes to moses kuria,” said Kubania Susy.

“Baba yao is lit.Show em how rasta throw one stone and bring a bad feeling to all wicked men (kama wale walisema hujui kizungu ETI),” stated Susan Adenyo.

“Who said that Baba Yao akufika Pujab….. He has clearly applied all the Newton’s laws of motion in dancing to reggae tunes,” said Lawrence McAu.

“Baba yao killed it,” Edwin Gitau.