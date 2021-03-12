‘You have fought many battles’ DP Ruto tells Raila as he battles Covid-19





Deputy President William Ruto was among the first leaders to wish Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga a quick recovery after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Ruto, on Thursday night, took to Twitter and quoted the Bible to wish the former Prime Minister well.

“To @RailaOdinga former PM, Isaiah 53v5 by Jesus stripes comes healing. You have fought many battles, you have always demonstrated courage and bravery. This too you will overcome. Quick recovery my friend. The nation is praying,” he posted.

Mr Odinga spent Thursday night in isolation and has been battling the virus at The Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday after complaining of fatigue and body aches.

The ODM leader said, in a statement on Thursday night, that he felt “strong and in good shape” despite the Covid-19 diagnosis which was arrived at after “numerous and complicated tests”.

His doctor, Dr David Oluoch Olunya, confirmed to the public on Thursday night that the veteran politician, 76, who is receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Following my letter of the 10th of March 2021, we have confirmed that Rt. Hon. Odinga has SARS-2 Covid-19. He is responding well to the treatment he is receiving… and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress,” his personal doctor, said in a statement to newsrooms.

Coronavirus, now in its third wave, has so far claimed 1,899 lives, according to Health Ministry statistics.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday confirmed the third wave, with the Council of Governors asking the president to impose a 30-day ban on all political gatherings in his address today.