You can spread coronavirus through talking or breathing- Experts

A prestigious scientific panel suggests the new coronavirus can be spread by talking or even just breathing.

This was contained in a letter by the experts from the National Academy of Sciences to the White House, according to CNN.

The letter was written by Harvey Fineberg, chairman of the academy’s standing committee on emerging infectious diseases and 21st-century health threats.

In the letter, Dr Fineberg said: “While the current coronavirus specific research is limited, the results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of virus from normal breathing.”

He was responding to a query from Kelvin Droegemeier from the Office of Science and Technology Policy at the White House, who wanted to know whether the virus can be spread by conversation and droplets produced by sneezes or coughs.

In the letter, Fineberg explained that research from China showed the virus can be suspended in the air when healthcare workers remove protective gear, or when staff move around or floors are cleaned.

The letter further said the University of Nebraska found out that genetic material from the virus was found in patients’ rooms more than 6 feet away from the patients.

Fineberg said aerosolised coronavirus droplets can hang in the air and possibly infect someone who walks by at a later time.

However, how long the virus stays in the air depends on several factors:

“If you generate an aerosol of the virus with no circulation in a room, it’s conceivable that if you walk through later, you could inhale the virus. But if you’re outside, the breeze will likely disperse it.,” Fineberg told CNN.

Dr Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force told CNN on March 31 that the task force is considering recommending the broad use of face masks.