Yet another Gikomba fire destroys property, Sonko still clueless





Traders on Wednesday night lost property of unknown value after a fire burnt down a section of Gikomba market in Nairobi.

There was no reported casualties in the incident that occurred at around 10pm when traders had already left the market.

Gikomba market, the biggest open-air market in the country, has suffered numerous fires recently that even caught the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta. None of his directives to forestall future fires has ever been implemented.

The biggest recent fire was in June 2018 that claimed 15 live and razed property worth millions at the Kwa Mbao section.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko promised to form a multi-agency team to investigate the cause of the fire. Nothing has ever been heard of it.

Five months later in November when a larger section of the market was destroyed in another fire incident, authorities blamed it on arsonists.