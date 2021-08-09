Vlogger Xtian Dela set to become a dad





Social media personality Arther Mandela, popular known as Xtian Dela is set to become a dad.

Xtian Dela and his girlfriend Fatma Bank are expecting their first child together.

The couple official made the announcement on Monday through their respective social media platforms.

Dela also confirmed she is seven months pregnant.

In his post, holding the cute baby bump, Dela thanked his girlfriend for the gift of their baby and making him a father.

“Can’t believe it’s already 7 months down the line. You have CHANGED me a LOT @_fatmah_banj_ . You’ve given me happiness, given me peace, made me laugh, cry, smile, challenged me mentally and business-wise, you’ve become a true BEST friend, and now you’ve given me the BEST gift a man can ask for…You’ve made me a DAD,” he wrote.

According to Dela it’s now a new chapter in his life with a focus on family and politics.

In May this year, the Vlogger said he would vie for the Westlands Parliamentary seat.

Fatma shared a picture of Dela holding her cure baby bump with the caption, “

The butterflies he gave me turned into tiny feet @xtiandela 💕.

Dela and Fatma made their relationship public about 7 months ago.