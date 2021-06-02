Xtian Dela now eyes gay activism





Vlogger Xtian Dela, real name Arthur Mandela, has declared his interest in joining politics while also affirming he is ready to ‘fig

He is reportedly eyeing the Westlands constituency seat.

Xtian Dela asserts it is high time the LGBTQ community is protected by the constitution and this can be done by the introduction of new laws that benefit everyone.

He argued that a relevant number of young Kenyans are part of the community but are living in fear of expressing themselves publicly.

“Let’s be REAL…Most young people in Kenya are part of the LGBTQI community! You and I both have very amazing gay friends and we have NO issue about it!! It’s high time as Kenyans we accepted this fact and legislated laws that PROTECT them instead of criminalizing and insulting them,” said Xtian Dela.

“If we have no issue with them personally, why don’t we PROTECT them PUBLICLY & constitutionally?!?…People should be FREE to love who they WANT in private and public! Love is love and it’s high time KENYA embraced that,” he added.

“If we believe we are created equal, the love we show each other MUST also be equal. No Cap!!…Why live like a THUG in hiding Just because of LOVE?!…It’s high time EVERYONE had a voice!!….My LGBTQI friends who ain’t in WESTLANDS, Change your vote to Westlands and let your VOICE finally be heard by voting for me as Westlands MP!! Time to make laws that benefit EVERYONE.”

He also says Kenyans are ‘tired’ of old politicians in the country.