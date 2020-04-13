Xtian Dela cheekily responds to lawsuit over IG explicit content

Online personality Arthur Mandela, popularly known as Xtian Dela, who was sued by three parents for showing explicit content on his Instagram page has responded in a cheeky way to the lawsuit.

Morosi King, Anthony Wahome Kamunyi and Francis Karanja, through Ngugi Mburu Advocates, sued Xtian over his explicit Instagram live show Club Covid seeking to have him stop airing the late night show with immediate effect.

In a response by his lawyers on Sunday, Xtian cheekily told off the three parents accusing them of trying to ‘kill his vibe’ with the top viewed Club Covid live stream.

The blogger’s lawyers defended the show saying viewers watch the X-rated content on their own volition hence anyone with a contrary opinion should also stay away from the show at their own volition.

“The aim of the live event is to suppress the anxiety and stress brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic something that even the government has been calling for,” part of the response read.

The document also highlights Xtian’s knowledge of social media usage and laws regarding content and distribution of the said content on a social media platform.

The three parents accusing him, described themselves as patriotic parents who are concerned with the welfare of their children and claim the blogger was infringing on the rights of teenagers.

The personality was accused of broadcasting obscene material in his show and reportedly engaged young girls before the show then later raised funds to pay them.

According to the three parents, Club Covid does not only affect them but also affects other parents and citizens.

“Our instructions are to take such further steps in this matter as may be necessary, including the institution of legal proceedings against yourself for the distribution of the obscene images and contravention of the right to dignity at all times holding you liable for the costs thereby incurred and other consequences ensuring thereof,” they indicated in their demandletter to Xtian.

The IG Live show airs daily from 12 midnight to 4am, outside the watershed period and is set to return on the wee hours of Tuesday after taking a break on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic has birthed various Instagram live shows by various celebrities as they seek to keep their fans entertained while getting paid for it.

Xtian copied the idea of the raunchy show from Canadian rapper Tory Lanez who was the first to bring on this type of entertainment to social media users through his ‘Quarantine Radio’ show on Instagram Live.