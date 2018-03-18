A nurse at Makindu Sub-County Hospital in Makueni County on March 18, 2018 attends to Ms Joyce Kyumwa, a survivor of the matatu crash that claimed two lives along Wote-Makindu road. Two people died in the incident. PHOTO | PIUS MAUNDU

Grief has engulfed Kanthitu Village in Makueni County following a grisly road crash on Friday night which claimed the lives of two members of AIC Kanthitu choir.

The crash, which happened at Muliilii along the Wote-Makindu road, involved a lorry and a 14-seater matatu that was transporting the choir members from Makindu Town where they had spent the day recording their music.

Fourteen choir members were injured, five of them seriously, and were rushed to Makindu Sub-County Hospital for treatment. SURVIVORS

“We have lost two members of our choir, two women who sang in alto voice,” Mr Julius Kamukwa, one of the survivors, told Daily Nation at the hospital.

According to Mr Kamukwa, the matatu rammed into the lorry that it was trying to overtake.

While confirming the incident, Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim said the matatu hit a stalled lorry from behind.

The two bodies were taken to Makindu Hospital mortuary.

Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus