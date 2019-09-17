World’s best teacher Peter Tabichi meets President Trump at the White House

The world’s best teacher, Peter Tabichi, on Monday met with United States President Donald Trump at the White House.

Brother Tabichi, in March, won the 2019 Global Teacher Prize that came with a Sh100 million ($1 million) reward.

PRAISES FOR TABICHI

He teaches Mathematics and Science at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Nakuru and he is in the US for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which kicks off on September 17.

He will address the 74th session to give insight into how he managed to excel as a teacher in a community where poverty is widespread.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham praised him for his selfless nature on his dedication, hard work, and belief in his students’ talent.

“His dedication, hard work, and belief in his student’s talent has led his poorly resourced school in Kenya to emerge victorious after taking on the country’s best schools in national science competitions. Peter, you inspire us all! Thank you for your commitment to your students,” said Ms Grisham.

Brother Tabichi is a member of the St Franciscan Friars, a religious order founded by St Francis of Assisi in the 13th century and he is set to address the 74th session of the UNGA in New York.

POPULAR PRAYER

According to Brother Tony Donald from Ireland, Brother Tabichi will recite the popular St Francis prayer before the start of the General Assembly while at the same give brief remarks on how he made it to the top in the teaching profession.

“This is a big honour for St Franciscan brothers. It shows that the UN recognises our order as it plays a key role in the development of humanity,” he said.

He teaches science at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School at Pwani village in Njoro, Nakuru County and gives 80 per cent of his salary to the poor.

The 36-year-old Egerton University graduate has been a teacher for 12 years.

In May, two of his students, Esther Amimo Anyanzwa and Salome Njeri bagged the UN Sustainable Development Goal Award at the International Science and Engineering Fair (Isef) which came with a grand prize of Sh200,000.

The two students created a device that helps the visually impaired and deaf learners do mathematics.