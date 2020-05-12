Work on Kasarani-Mwiki road set to begin this week

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has announced that the much delayed repairs of Kasarani-Mwiki road will commence this week.

Kura over the weekend said that the tender to construct the road has already been awarded and that the contractor is currently mobilizing to start work.

“Kasarani-Mwiki Road project will commence next week, the tender was awarded and the contractor is mobilizing to start works as soon as possible,” said Kura.

Kasarani-Mwiki Road project will commence next week, the tender was awarded and the contractor is mobilizing to start works as soon as possible. — KURA (@KURAroads) May 8, 2020

VIOLENT PROTESTS

In January, transport was paralysed in Kasarani and Mwiki areas for four days as matatu operators protested over the poor state of the road.

The situation would later degenerate into running battles between the police and the protesters.

During the four day demonstrations police used teargas and a water cannon to disperse the angry protesters who had barricaded the roads leaving one person dead and several others injured.

But even after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and top security officers from the DCI, Kura committed to have a contractor on site to commence the works, nothing has been done to date.

In February Kura Acting Director General Cyrus Kinoti blamed the rains and pledged to embark on pending repairs as soon as the rains subside, noting that the Kasarani-Mwiki road had been allocated Sh300 million of the Sh1.7 billion set aside for city road repairs.