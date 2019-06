Share this via PWA

Women MPs outside the chambers on June 13, 2019.

Women MPs have walked out of the Budget speech sitting of Parliament to protest the assault of Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.

Ms Gedi has accused Wajir East MP Rashid Amin of assaulting her at Parliament for allegedly failing allocate cash to his area.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has asked police to probe, arrest and charge Mr Amin if found to have assaulted Ms Gedi.

