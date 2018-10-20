A new generation Kenyan passport. PHOTO | NATION

A woman in Nairobi is demanding answers from the Immigration Department on how a passport she applied for but was yet to collect was found on the streets.

Ms Joy Muya only found out that her passport was at Parklands Police Station after a good Samaritan picked it and took it to the police station on Thursday.

The good Samaritan later sought to reach out to the passport owner on social media.

“I got online today (Friday) to find my passport posted on Twitter as lost and found! I hadn’t even picked it out from Nyayo House so I’m wondering how it ended up in Parklands to begin with,” wondered Muya.

“The Immigration Department should be held accountable for this and explain why they are struggling to carry out simple administrative tasks,” she demanded.

STRANGE LOSS

The Immigration Department is however yet to respond to the incident.

But Ms Muya is thankful to the good Samaritan who found her passport and all those who reached out to her following the strange ‘loss and recovery’ of the vital document.

All applications for Kenyan passports are submitted through the eCitizen platform, with applicants for a 32 page passport required to pay a mandatory fee of Sh4,550.

Thereafter, applicants are required to visit immigration offices in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu for collection of fingerprints, digital photo and signature and also to submit the required documents.

Further, during passport collection, one must provide proof ownership through authentic identification.