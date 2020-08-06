Woman who threatened to ‘rape and kill’ Canadian envoy out on bail





A 34-year-old woman who allegedly threatened to rape and kill Canadian ambassador to Kenya Lisa Stadebauer was freed on a cash bail of Sh50,000 awaiting mental assessment.

Tracy Wairimu Ndegwa is said to have sent a letter to the envoy threatening to kill her on July 31 along Limuru Road.

She is accused of causing Stadebauer to receive two letters threatening to kill her.

She is also facing a charge of hoaxing the complainant by sending her two letters that had threatening messages.

One of the letters contained a whitish powder and she allegedly threatened to assault and break her bones, rape her and kill her with explosives.

The plea-taking was differed after her lawyer Cate Kahiu prayed to have the suspect taken for mental assessment before pleading to the charges.

The matter is being investigated by the Anti-Terror Police Unit.

The suspect’s lawyer Steve Ogola said she was taken for the examination on Tuesday, August 4 but senior medics at the Mathari hospital were in a meeting prompting her appointment to be rescheduled for Monday next week.