Woman who left two-day old baby to starve to death then dumped body charged

A 32-year-old waitress was Friday charged with infanticide for abandoning her two days old infant to starve to death and later dumping her body .

Ann Maina was accused of unlawfully causing the death of the infant on diverse dates between March 8-13 after abandoning her.

Anne denied the charge before senior resident magistrate Jackie Kibosia of Makadara law courts.

She is accused of abandoning her baby girl in her house for two days resulting in her death then wrapping the body with papers and dumping it in a dustbin.

Garbage collectors at the city estate discovered the dead infant while sorting out the garbage and returned the corpse to her house and informed her neighbours.

Ann has two other children aged four and two who live with her mother in Nanyuki as she resides in Nairobi.

She was freed on a Sh100,000 bond with surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The date the case will be heard is expected to be fixed in August.