Woman who got Mungatana arrested claims former MP conned her Sh1million

Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana addressing journalists at Laico Regency Hotel in Nairobi on October 15, 2018. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The woman behind the woes of former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana has narrated how she was swindled Sh1 million and nearly lost a similar amount on Tuesday evening.

Everlyne Njoki, in a police statement seen by Nairobi News, narrated how she showed up at the Military Police Unit at the Department of Defence (DoD) offices with tender documents purported to have originated from them.

When the Military Police scrutinised the documents, they established that they were fake.

Ms Njoki told the officers that she was given the documents by a person who claimed he was a senior military officer at DoD in charge of tenders.

According to Njoki, the said person said he was in a position to help her win Sh70million cereals and building tender for DoD and demanded Sh1million as down payment.

She gave him the amount on July 14, 2020, the statement reads in part.

“He later called me together with my two female associates and arranged for a meeting at Sagret Hotel on Tuesday evening,” she added.

SH1MILLION KICKBACK

At the hotel, she says the three women found a man police later identified as Collins Paul Waweru who was in the company of the former legislator.

Ms Wanjiku said that the former Garsen MP was introduced as the senior person who was lobbying for their tender at DoD.

At this point, she says she got suspicious when the two demanded another Sh1million from them for the deal to go through.

According to a police source, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers trailed Mungatana for the better part of Monday before they pounced on him at the hotel.

The duo were first taken to the Nairobi Area police headquarters before being transferred to the Kilimani Police Station were they spent the night.

SHADY DEALS

This is not the first time that Mungatana is finding himself in trouble over a shady deal.

Last year, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested and presented him in court over alleged theft of Sh51.5 million from Kilifi County coffers.

The former MP and six others were accused of using a company belonging to another businesswoman as a conduit to illegally receive funds from the Kilifi County government.

According to EACC, Mr Mungatana and his co-accused forged Local Purchase Orders belonging to the Kilifi County government to ask for payments. The anti-graft agency said investigations revealed that none of the goods that were paid for were ever delivered.

In 2018, the former MP was linked to a fake bank notes scandal after detectives raided an apartment in Westlands and arrested three people, including two foreigners.

But Mungatana, whose name featured prominently in the scam, claimed he was innocent as he had been scammed himself by the gang.