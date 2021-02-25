Woman urges court to lock up son – VIDEO

Fredrick Ochieng at the Makadara Law Courts where he was charged with assaulting his mother. Picture: Josepoh Ndunda

A man charged with creating disturbance after allegedly threatening to kill his mother has been banned from visiting his parents until the case is heard and determined.

But Fredrick Horace Ochieng was released on an Sh5000 cash bail of Sh5000 with chief magistrate Heston Nyaga warning him he would cancel the bail and remand him should he violate the terms.

Nyaga also warned the accused charges against him could be reviewed to issuing death threats which is punishable with life imprisonment if it is proved he intimidated his mother namely Phelister Akinyi.

The magistrate told Akinyi to inform the officer investigating the case immediately her son violates any of the orders given by the court including going to her house.

Akinyi had expressed fears that her son may opt to use proxies to intimidate her but Nyaga assured her action will be taken immediately, including locking up Ochieng.

She had also expressed fears of having Ochieng being admitted to bail and bonds, during an interview by probation officers who prepared the pre-bail report.

The probation report filed at the court indicated that Akinyi is a woman in constant fear of her son, apprehensive of any strange calls, and took too long to respond to the probation officers’ calls out of fear.

Ochieng has denied charges of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace after he allegedly threatened to kill his mother for declining to give him Sh2 million.