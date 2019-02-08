Woman takes her own life after husband marries second wife





A woman, 27, committed suicide using a rope after she learned that her husband had married another wife.

The body of Ms Asha Nasiche Wanekeya, 27, of Khabondi village in Navakholo constituency was found dangling from the roof of her kitchen on Friday morning by her children.

Navakholo OCPD Jacob Chelimo said the woman’s body was discovered at around 7am when her children went to the kitchen to prepare breakfast.

“They raised alarm that attracted neighbours who in turn informed the police. The body did not have any physical injury and was moved to Kakamega county referral hospital to await postmortem,” said Mr Chelimo.

SUICIDE THREAT

A neighbour, Josphine Wechuli, said the deceased had vowed to kill herself after she learned that her husband, who lives in Kajiado, had married a second wife.

“She should have just moved out of the marriage instead of killing herself. This will not stop the two lovers from staying together,” Ms Wechuli.

She pointed out that the two have been leading a life full of quarrels, which she suspects prompted the husband to marry another wife.

“The husband married a second wife and they are living in Kajiado. This seems to have angered her because she was told a new wife would be brought to replace her,” added Ms Wechuli.