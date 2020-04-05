Woman stabs husband to death after rumpus over ugali

His father, Mr John Indumuli, said his daughter-in-law served his son with a plate of ugali which accidentally tipped over and the food landed on the ground, sparking off the altercation.

“A fight broke out after my son asked her why she appeared drunk. She fled from the house and came back armed with the knife and stabbed him in the stomach,” said Mr Indumuli.

TROUBLED MARRIAGE

The woman, aged 26, then stabbed herself in the stomach.

Ikoli Sub-Location Assistant Chief Walter Namutali said the couple had a troubled marriage and had separated for a year.

“I have talked to them many times to try and resolve their differences hoping they would live peacefully but the disagreements have continued,” said Mr Namutali.