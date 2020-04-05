Woman stabs husband to death after rumpus over ugali
Residents of a village in Kakamega County are in shock after a woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death after an altercation over a plate of ugali.
The woman from Ikoli village allegedly armed herself with a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband in the stomach during the fight on Saturday.
The couple is reported to have had a troubled marriage and efforts by elders to reconcile them had hit a snag.
The husband, identified as Brian Indumuli, was aged 35. He succumbed to his injuries while he was being rushed to hospital.
DRUNK
Mr Indumuli had complained that his wife was disrespectful and had served him the meal while she was drunk and upset the table.