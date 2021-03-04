Woman ‘robs’ man she met on Facebook





A woman who colluded with others to violently rob a man she met on Facebook has been released unconditionally after he withdrew the charges.

Eunice Wambui, 38, was battling robbery with violence charges after violently robbing Dennis Ntabo of his Samsung phone worth Sh23, 000, an ATM card, a chain worth Sh1,500, and cash Sh5000 in Kahawa West in Nairobi on May 18.

She was also accused of transferring Sh15,946 from his Mpesa account. But Ntabo withdrew the charges.

Wambui had been granted a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of similar amount after she denied the charges before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga on June 22 last year.

However, she’s been cooling her heels at the Langata Women’s Maximum security prison after failing to meet the bond terms.

Ntabo, a 32 -year-old Disc Jockey, was delivering some electronics in the area and after it became impossible to beat the 10pm curfew contacted Wambui to ‘quarantine’ at her house till the next day.

They had been in communication after meeting on Facebook and had met once in town on a blind date. She picked him on a bodaboda after he called and took him to her house.

But immediately they walked in, she claimed that she had left keys at her friend’s and while standing outside, four men including one claiming to be Wambui’s husband confronted them, grabbed Ntabo, and dragged him into the house demanding to know why he was there.

He was later robbed of everything and forced to ask for money from family and friends which he received through M-Pesa before the same was transferred.’ Wambui is suspected to have colluded with the thugs to rob her “lover”.

During investigations, Ntabo took the police to Wambui’s house and identified items that were in the house when he was being forcibly detained there, and the house was listed as the scene of the crime.

Ntabo said he has been paid the items and money stolen during the alleged robbery.

None of Wambui’s accomplices has been arrested.

Chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji acquitted her after the charges were withdrawn.