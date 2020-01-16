Woman rescues sister who smashed windshield during street fight

A woman who was charged with malicious damage to property after a stone she hurled at her boyfriend during a street fight broke a vehicle’s windscreen at a parking got a reprieve after her sister paid the owner of the car.

Winfred Mutheu walked free after Kinyariro Njuguna accepted to withdraw the case.

Njuguna withdrew the case at the Makadara law courts after receiving cash payment of Sh4,000 in the courtroom.

Mutheu had been charged with damaging the vehicle after the stone broke the rear windshield on January 10.

She was reported to have been fighting with her boyfriend, Simon Thuo in Pipeline Estate, Nairobi, when the incident occurred.

Both were apprehended by members of the public and taken to Kware police post where Njunguna also reported the damage caused to his personal vehicle.

Mutheu, however, denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga when she was arraigned on Monday and she was released on a cash bail of Sh3,000.