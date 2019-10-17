Woman Rep’s bodyguard arrested after losing loaded gun in Nairobi

A police officer attached to Machakos Woman Representative Joyce Kamene is being detained at the Central Police Station for allegedly losing her firearm.

Irene Kyama is said to have lost the firearm while she was on duty along Muindu Mbingu Street within the city center on Wednesday evening.

She was arrested after reporting the robbery at the Central Police Station. A search was immediately launched.

In a police statement filed at the station, Ms Kyama said that she realized that the gun was missing at 4pm.

HER EFFORTS

“She discovered her forearm make browning pistol of Serial number FN10850 loaded with 6 rounds of 9mm together with its hostel missing. Her efforts to trace for the same bore no fruits thus prompting her to report,” read the report in part. Investigations into the matter is ongoing.

Her arrest is the third where police officers have arrested their colleagues in different parts of the country for the last three days.