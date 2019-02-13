Woman Rep now baying for manhood of convicted sex offenders





Isiolo Woman Representative, Rehema Jaldesa, now wants convicted sex offenders to have their manhood chopped off to discourage sexual violence.

Ms Jaldesa has argued that the 10-year jail terms, which such offenders are often sentenced to, is very lenient in comparison to the damage they inflict on their victims.

The legislator, who is a vocal advocate against gender-based violence especially in Isiolo county, has also decried what she termed as widespread cases of defilement, rape and child pregnancies across the county, with perpetrators easily getting off the hook.

SEX OFFENDERS

Most of sex offenders, she said, are walking free because such cases are often resolved out of court by elders and religious leaders.

Ms Jaldesa spoke during the launch of a three-year programme dubbed ‘Wajibika’ signed by the county government, office of the county women representative and the Center for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW).

She further said that sex offences should no longer be handled by community leaders but the perpetrators should instead be arraigned in court to face criminal charges.