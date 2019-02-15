Woman openly uses government’s free tablet for pupils at city wedding





A woman has been spotted taking photos at a wedding using one of the free tablets issued by Government to Class One pupils.

Nairobi News captured the smiling woman during a wedding held in the Capital on Thursday.

She seemed happy, lively and not concerned about using the education gadget personally.

These tablets were launched under the digital literacy programme by the Jubilee administration.

President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to give each Class One student a tablet if he triumphed in the 2013 general election. He later altered the promise to a laptop.

But the government has seemingly encountered challenges in effectively rolling out the project and in 2017, two men were sentenced to three years in jail after they were found guilty of stealing the tablets.