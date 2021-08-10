Woman jailed for two years for stealing gold chains

Rebecca Elumbe and Kennedy Kimanthi at the Kibera Law courts. The duo was charged with theft. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

Rebecca Elumbe and Kennedy Kimanthi at the Kibera Law courts. The duo was charged with theft. PIC: Joseph Ndunda





A City house help who stole her employer’s three gold chains worth Sh300,000 in Langata estate and lost them to city gangs while escaping Nairobi will serve a two-year jail term.

Rebeca Isiche Elumbe was handed the sentence by senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts after she admitted for the second time that she stole property worth Sh430,000 from Maryann Abdi, her employer.

She stole the gold chains, a mobile phone worth Sh40,000, and cash Sh90,000 at Royal Park apartments in Lang’ata, a Nairobi suburb, on August 2 after working for her employer for two months.

Elumbe left with the items from Ms Abdi’s house at around 11am while her employer was at work at a hospital in South C, went to her boyfriend Kennedy Kimanthi’s house in Umoja estate along Manyanja road in Nairobi.

She spent the night with Kimanthi and gave him Sh1000 plus the stolen phone.

Kimanthi admitted at court that she was found with a phone that was recovered from him by the police but said he did not know it was stolen.

He was presumed to have denied the charges of handling stolen property and was freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000 with an alternative bond of similar amount. His case will be mentioned on August 24.

Elumbe told the court that she lost the gold chains and spent the stolen money on buying a phone and some shopping, which was available in court.

She was jailed without an option of fine but can appeal the sentence within 14 days.

Elumbe was arrested by officers from Langalanga police station in Eldoret town after a report was made and her picture shared with cops.

She was escorted to Nairobi where she led police to Kimanthi’s house.