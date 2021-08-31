Woman jailed for stealing mobile phone

A woman found wearing a hoodie sweater she’d stolen from a city matatu conductor two weeks after she disappeared with his phone will pay a Sh20,000 fine for theft.

In default, Leah Moraa will serve a five months’ jail term for stealing a mobile phone from Patrick Maenje Omulama on August 14.

She was handed the penalties by senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts after she admitted the theft and evidence presented in court.

Omulama who works for KACOSE Sacco had met Moraa at Koja stage near Nairobi fire station where she pretended to be stranded and he offered to help her with his phone to make a call.

He left his phone with her only to learn his lesson the bitter way after the woman turned out to be a con.

The court heard that Moraa told Omulama that she was new in Nairobi for the first time and she also did not have a mobile phone and begged to use his.

She had a number written on a piece of paper which convinced Omulama she did not own a phone and was in need of help.

Assuming her naivety, Omulama gave her his phone. The decision was wrong. She alighted and walked away with it after he went about 10 metres away.

Omulama later met Moraa seated in a matatu in Banana area on August 28. She was wearing his “jumper” and he confronted her asking for his phone.

She denied ever having met him.

She alighted and boarded another matatu headed to Nairobi CBD and Omulama followed her and told the driver to drop them at Gingiri police station where she was arrested.

Moraa admitted the facts of the case and was jailed.

The phone was not recovered.

