Woman risks jail for M-PESA theft

Elizabeth Karimi at the Kibera Law Courts where she was charged with withdrawing and using money erroneously sent to her M-PESA account. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

A businesswoman who pocketed Sh271,200 erroneously sent to her M-PESA account will pay a fine of Sh200,000 or serve a jail term of two years after pleading guilty to theft charges.

Elizabeth Karimi Muthoni was charged at Kibera law courts with stealing the money from Bakar Hussein Mohamed and admitted the charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua.

She was accused of stealing the money in Kitengela, Kanjiando County on July 14.

The court heard that Mohamed was buying an M-PESA agent account and while depositing the money for the float erroneously deposited the money in a wrong Mpesa agent account.

The agent account belongs to Muthoni who operates from Kitengela.

Mohammed failed to reverse the transaction as Muthoni had already withdrawn the amount.

She told the court that she had only withdrawn a small amount and not the whole amount and was in talks with Mohammed to pay him.