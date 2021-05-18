Woman in trouble for beating up ‘Co-wife’.





A woman who reportedly beat up her husband’s ex-wife is facing assault and causing bodily harm charges at the Kibera Law Courts.

Margaret Wandia is accused of beating up and injuring Jane Wawira after she went to collect her personal belongings and those of her children at her former husband’s house in Kangemi, in Nairobi, on May 14.

Wawira had telephoned her ex-husband and they agreed she was at liberty to visit and collect her clothes and children’s books among other items but he was not home when she arrived.

The two women picked a quarrel after Wandia reportedly refused to open the room where their man had locked Wawira’s belonging.

The quarrel turned ugly and Wandia allegedly beat up Wawira.

Wandia denied the charges before chief magistrate Joyce Gandani.

She was freed on a Sh50,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000.

The case will be mentioned on June 7.