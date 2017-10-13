Political activist Joan Muthoni. PHOTO | COURTESY

A woman who was last year caught in a viral video lamenting viciously after the Supreme Court invalidated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win is dead.

The woman, Joan Muthoni, a political activist based in Nyeri, was stabbed to death on Wednesday night by her business partner in unclear circumstances.

The suspect surrendered himself to police shortly after the incident.

Police said the woman was stabbed in the thigh.

Nyeri Central OCPD Paul Kuria confirmed the incident, saying that the man is being processed for prosecution.

‘DEAD ON ARRIVAL’

“She was pronounced dead on arrival at Nyeri PGH Hospital. The suspect is being interrogated before being taken to court,” he said.

Ms Muthoni, an aggressive mobiliser and campaigner, was a favourite of many politicians during the electioneering period.

In one of the videos, she expressed her displeasure with then presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s move to withdraw from the repeat election that had been ordered by the Supreme Court. She asked him to reconsider his decision and take part in the October 26, 2017 elections.

“…Sisi kama wakaazi wa Kenya tunataka ajirudishe hapo. Asiseme ati nimejiondoa kwa hiyo uchaguzi. Sisi tutaenda petition huko kortini, sisi ndio Wanjiku, ndio tutachaguana. Na tukienda kortini tutasema akae kwa ballot, tuchaguane tarehe 26, hii wakati iishe. Kwa sababu sasa anatutumia kama sisi ni tichio… sisi sio tichio,” lamented the woman in the video.

Her diction though made the video a hit online and had many off-shoots.