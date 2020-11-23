Woman in house party involving 44 teens detained for seven days





The woman arrested after 44 teenagers were found holding a party in her house in Mountain View Estate in Dagoretti, Nairobi will remain in police custody until Monday next week.

This is to allow the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to gather sufficient evidence of child trafficking against the suspect, Millicent Kithinji, before she is formally charged.

The DCI obtained the orders at Milimani law court to detain Kithinji to assist in a probe into a suspected web involved in child trafficking and causing minors to be exposed to sexual abuse and exploitation including prostitution and pornography.

In an affidavit filed in court, corporal Julius Oguma of Dagoretti DCI offices said police retrieved condoms and empty bottles of an assortment of alcohol and bhang from Ms Kithinji’s house.

According to Mr Oguma the compound in which the alcoholic beverages and cannabis sativa were found is where pornography reportedly happened among the minors in her presence.

Police claim she was aware of the party after being informed by her son who hosted the party.

Ms Kithinji will be held at Kabete police station alongside her accomplices David Kibe Wambui, George Kamau Muthoni and Michael Morega suspected of committing and abetting the crimes.

The four suspects are suspected to be part of the organisers of the event where the minors were found boozing and partaking in an orgy after Ms Kithinji’s neighbours alerted the police.

“The teenagers were involved in pornography and drugs in presence of Kithinji and Morenga.

Mr Wambu and George Muthoni being businessmen within the Mountain View Area were involved in supply of drugs and alcohol to the teenagers,” Corporal Oguma said.

“It is suspected that there are people who benefit from the pornographic images taken from such events hence there is need for proper investigations to identify the said people,” he added.

It is suspected that the organisers of the event lured the teenagers through social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

The sleuths are pursuing a syndicate engaged in the activities and wants to obtain the suspects’ call data records and sift through their communication gadgets to apprehend their accomplices.

The 44 minors from Kiambu, Nairobi and Machakos were handed over to the Department of Children Services after Senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot granted custodial orders.

JOSEPH NDUNDA