Woman in court for insulting, threatening to stab landlady





A 25-year-old woman, who allegedly hurled insults at her landlady and threatened to stab when she went to collect house rent, has been charged with offensive conduct at the Kibera law courts.

Ms. Caroline Nyang’au was accused of hurling imprintable words at Ms. Bilha Momanyi and threatening to stab her should she visit her compound again within Raila slums in Lang’ata Sub County on October 10.

Police said Ms. Nyang’au did the same with the intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Ms. Momanyi reported the incident to a Nyumba Kumi official who intervened but could not solve the dispute between the two.

Attempts to have the matter resolved at the area chief’s office also failed and the matter was reported to the police.

The suspect denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua and was released on a cash bail of Sh5000.

The case will be mentioned on November 12.