Woman in court after man she chips fungad was robbed in her house

A 38-year-old- woman who chips fungad her online lover before four men including one claiming to be her husband stormed the house and joined her in allegedly robbing him was charged with robbery with violence.

Eunice Wambui was charged with robbing Dennis Nyamamba Ntabo of his Samsung phone worth Sh23,000, an ATM card, a chain worth Sh1,500 and cash Sh5,000 in Kahawa West in Nairobi on May 18.

She was also accused of transferring Sh15,946 from his M-Pesa account.

Ntabo, 32, was delivering some electronics to a client in the area and felt that he was unlikely to beat curfew hours.

He, therefore, contacted his girlfriend who he had dated online and met physically once in Nairobi CBD.

Wambui picked him up from a bodaboda point and took him to her house.

But on arrival, she claimed to have left her keys at a friend’s.

The friend arrived minutes later and claimed to have left the keys at her neighbour’s house and as they waited outside, four men arrived and accosted Ntabo, with one of them accusing him of sleeping with his wife.

They frogmarched him into the woman’s house where they terrorised him overnight and robbed him.

Wambui is suspected to have colluded with the thugs to rob her lover.

Ntabo took police to her house and identified items that were in the house when he was being forcibly detained there and the house was listed as a scene of crime.

She denied the charges before Maakadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

The magistrate freed her on a Sh500,000 bond. Hearing of the case starts on September