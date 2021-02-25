Woman forgives jilted ex-boyfriend who tried to kill her – VIDEO





A man who is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend for dumping him got a reprieve after the case before Makadara law courts was terminated.

Alfred Ndarera Nyakwaka walked scot-free after Jane Mutheu pardoned him.

He had been charged before Chief magistrate Heston Nyaga with attempting to kill Mutheu at her house in Pipeline Estate in Embakasi on January 28.

Nyakwama had allegedly stabbed her on the head, shoulder and hands during the said ordeal but the charges were dropped after Mutheu told the court she had forgiven him and did not wish to pursue the case.

Prosecution counsel Jackie Kisoo had opposed the withdrawal of the case against Nyakwaka but Nyaga said it was not meaningful to continue the trial after the complainant forgave the suspect.

However, the magistrate warned Nyakwaka against repeating his actions as both Nyakwama and Mutheu said they had already remarried and moved on.

The duo signed an agreement before the court that they had reconciled and agreed to end the trial.

Nyakwaka had reportedly visited Mutheu at around 3am and stabbed her while calling people in her contacts informing them that he was killing her.

She screamed for help but he had locked the door from inside and members of the public who responded to her cries could not rescue her.

She later managed to escape at around 5am after the building’s caretaker arrived.