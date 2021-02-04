Woman forgives ex-husband who stabbed her





A man who stabbed his ex-wife on the neck and injured her private parts during a domestic fight will walk away scot-free after she withdrew the charges.

Casper Douglas Lubembe had been charged with assaulting Lucy Wangu in his house in Uthiru, Dagoretti sub-county on December 24 last year amid accusations he was dating another man.

The two had met after the complainant asked him to buy clothes for his child.

But he was forced to spend the night at her house after curfew hours got him there. The court also heard the two had consumed alcohol that afternoon.

Lubembe then sought to confirm that her ex-wife was dating after they separated and she told him that she was seeing someone.

He became furious and a fight ensued during which he reportedly took a knife and stabbed her on the stomach and punched her after she confiscated the knife.

Lumbembe told investigators that they took to a fight after she insulted him and accused him of neglecting his children.

Lubembe had insisted that he only had one child with Wangu and he won’t be blackmailed to raise the rest. He has been in remand since January 13 .

Wangu told senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke that she decided to forgive him because he had paid him Sh20,000 and she knew he was ailing.

Bhoke warned Lubembe against repeating the offence.