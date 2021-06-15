Woman fined for slashing neighbour’s thigh





A woman who cut her neighbour on the thighs during a fight pleaded guilty to assault charges at Kibera law courts and claimed she acted in self-defence, in anticipation her attacker could behead her.

Sandra Tamara admitted to cutting and injuring Margaret Musiko.

She sensationally told senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua the victim almost severed her head before she seized the panga from her hands.

She committed the offence in Kawangware, Nairobi, on June 6.

The court heard that the duo lived in the same neighborhood and on the fateful day, Tamara was called outside her house by Musiko, where an argument ensued before the fight broke out.

During the argument, Tamara dashed into the house and returned with a machete which she used to cut Musiko.

Neighbours intervened and restrained Tamara as she attempted to hack Musiko on the chest.

Musiko was rushed to a hospital in the area where she was treated and discharged.

She reported the matter to the police and Tamara was arrested from her house.

Tamara will pay a fine of Sh, 20,000 or serve a six months jail term in default.