Woman delivers baby in Uber taxi outside Nation centre – PHOTOS

A woman gave birth to a baby boy in an Uber taxi while en route to Nairobi West Hospital.

Her colleague told journalists that the woman, who works for a micro-finance institution in the city centre, was in the office when she started complaining of stomach pains.

She quickly hailed a taxi but her labour increased while heading to the hospital.

The taxi driver stopped outside Nation Centre on Kimathi Street to allow for the safe delivery of the baby.

Women who arrived at the scene quickly used their shawls to block the windows as the woman gave birth inside the car.

Medics from Meridian Hospital, located in Nation Centre, came out to help the mother and child.

The taxi driver Nelson Munene said the woman’s condition worsened, prompting him to stop and call for help.