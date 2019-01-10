Woman comes to aid of girl after mother committed suicide over fees





A girl who scored 396 marks in last year’s KCPE exams has found a sponsor, a day after her mother committed suicide because she could not raise the school fees.

A well-wisher has come out to offer a full education sponsorship to the girl from Kitui County.

The girl now has to choose between Machakos Girls and Chogoria Girls in Embu after getting admission letters from both schools.

Betty Kimani, the Director at Marion Senior School in Kahawa West, says as a mother she was touched by the girl’s story.

Ms Kimani termed as regrettable that a mother can commit suicide because of being capable to school her daughter.

The body of the 37-year-old woman was found hanging on a tree on Wednesday near her home in Kavisuni location, Katulani sub-county.

She left a suicide note that said: “I regret I cannot raise money to take my daughter to secondary school.”

Her body was picked by police and taken to Kitui Level 4 hospital mortuary.