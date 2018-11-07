Woman claims police ignored her testimony to nail Mugo wa Wairimu

A woman has sensationally accused police of ignoring her testimony against fake doctor James Mugo alias Mugo Wa Wairimu in 2016 that could have helped to put him behind bars.

The woman, who identifies herself as Ms Mitchelle Brenda on Twitter, claims to be victim of Mr Mugo’s predatory activities at his Prestige Health Care clinic in Githurai 44 back in 2015.

She claims to have recorded a statement with police was always in and out of the Milimani Law Courts until January last year.

HEEDED PLEAD

Ms Brenda claims to have heeded a plea by Kasarani police boss Mr Robinson Mboloi two years ago for witnesses to come forward and record statement.

The quack doctor was released from prison two years ago after witnesses shied away from testifying in the case.

He had been charged with sexually assaulting a sedated patient while posing as a medical doctor. He was further charged with illegally administering unknown drugs, operating as a pharmacist without a license and hiring an unlicensed laboratory technician.

“I’m a sad woman right now! What exactly do the cops mean no witness came out to record a statement!! I was a victim, I have been in and out of Milimani Law Courts from around from 2015 to early January last year, I was denied justice#QuackClinic,” Ms Brenda posted on her Twitter account.

ROT IN CLINIC

She posted the tweet after NTV aired an expose showing the rot in Mr Mugo’s new clinic in Kayole.

Kenyans online now want authorities to intervene and help Ms Brenda get justice. Here are some of their reactions.

@KibetBenard; “#JudiciaryFailingKenyans If this is not a failed system what else do you call this ,,,,you are told no evidences …yet @MitchelleBrenda is crying for JUSTICE …. I no longer understand the meaning of evidences.”

@ColloSalasya; “How many tweets do u @ODPP_KE @JBoinnet @PoliceKE @DCI_Kenya want to see for justice to be served on one of our own @MitchelleBrenda ? @EstherPassaris @FirstLadyKenya

@hRh_Kish; “You will get justice, the system might be broken but you will get justice, so will the other victims… *sending hugs and love your way.”

@MuchokiLiz; “Women including myself should now rally behind @MitchelleBrenda and show our support, not just for ourselves but for our daughters too. This government is really failing us.”