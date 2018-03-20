Mary Wanjiru Ndungu appearing before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on March 20, 2018. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

A woman shocked a courtroom on Tuesday with horrid claims of how a policeman assaulted her after she refused to have sex with him at Central police station.

Mary Wanjiru Ndungu was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi to face a charge of assaulting police constable Francis Maina at the Central police station on Saturday night.

She however denied the charge and told the magistrate that the police officer assaulted her after she declined his sexual advances.

Mary claimed she had gone to the police station on Saturday midnight to report an incident with her boyfriend when, upon arrival, Constable Maina had demanded for sex.

REJECTION

She turned down the request, but the police officer did not take the rejection kindly. He set upon her with a wooden object before throwing her to the cells. She was detained until Tuesday, she claimed.

The woman appeared in court with a bruised face and a black eye.

A female court clerk who retired with the suspect to the magistrate’s chamber for a body examination also confirmed injuries on her thigh and back side.

Mary also claimed to have lost her Infinix phone, Techno phone, identity card and Sh4,500 taken by Constable Maina.

MEDICAL REPORT

Chief Magistrate Andayi ordered Kilimani OCS to investigate the allegations of assault and file a medical report on the extent of the suspect’s injury on Wednesday.

The suspect was released on a cash bail of Sh30, 000.

Prosecutor Solomon Naulikha said the torture allegations against a police officer are serious and called for quick investigations.