Woman charged with murdering her boyfriend in ugly fight over dirty dishes

A woman was on Thursday charged with murdering her boyfriend of two years in a squabble over who would wash utensils after supper.

Njenga had visited Ms Wachiuri two days before the Easter weekend in order to celebrate with her.

Before Milimani High Court Judge James Wakiaga, the accused denied committing the crime on April 9 at White House within Tena Estate in Nairobi.

“I apply to be admitted to bond. Article 49 of the Constitution allows all suspects arraigned [for] any offence to be admitted to bond,” she pleaded.