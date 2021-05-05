Woman charged with insulting neighbour





A middle-aged woman who allegedly hurled unprintable insults at her neighbour has denied charges of offensive conduct at Kibera law courts.

Jamila Abdi was accused of using abusive words to Zamu Mohamed with the intent to provoke a breach of peace in Makina on December 5 last year.

The two had an argument over a disturbing smell from Abdi’s house after Mohamed complained. It led to a fight out of which Mohamed was charged with assaulting Abdi.

Abdi is said to have returned home drunk while holding a bottle full of local brew.

She knocked Mohammed’s door and she reportedly insulting her.

Neighbours intervened and threw Abdi out of the residence but she reportedly kept hurling insults at the complainant while sipping the contents of the bottle she was holding.

Mohammed denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Renee Kitangwa.

She was freed on a Sh30,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on May 17 to set hearing dates.