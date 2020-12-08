Woman charged with assaulting love rival in Riruta





A 22-year-old woman who allegedly beat up a 35-year-old woman on accusation of snatching her lover was charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Sally Nekesa Waliaula is accused of unlawfully assaulting and injuring Rachel Wambui Kariuki in Ritruta on September 19.

Ms Walialula is said to have accosted Wambui as she walked home from a shop in the company of a friend and wrestled her to the ground before raining blows on her while pinning her down with her knees.

The complainant raised an alarm and members of the public intervened and rescued her.

Ms Kariuki sustained bruises on her knees, elbows and hips during the alleged assault by Ms Waliaula.

Police had initially allowed Ms Waliaula time to apologise to Ms Kariuki before taking her to court but the suspect reportedly started threatening the complainant with a knife.

Ms Waliaula denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts.

She was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000 and the matter will be mentioned on December 22.