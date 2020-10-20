Woman charged over biting, torturing of niece with chapati roller





A 49-year–old woman is facing charges of cruelty to a child after she allegedly assaulted her niece with a chapati roller and bit her all over the body.

Aysha Masound Fajin is accused of subjecting the seven-year girl to cruelty for the last three years at her home in DC area of Kibra Sub County, causing suffering to her health.

The alleged brutality meted on the minor had been happening from 2017 until last Friday when a social worker rescued her while she was being tortured.

The social worker said she overheard the child screaming for help while attending a funeral meeting and upon asking, she was informed of the child’s predicament.

She then organised a group of members of the public and a pastor to Fajin’s house where they found her beating up the minor.

The victim was taken to Nairobi Women’s Hospital where she was treated for multiple injuries including bite wounds allegedly inflicted by Fajin.

Fajin denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts.

She was freed on a Sh200,000 cash bail with an alternative bond of Sh200,000 with a surety of similar amount with the case set for mention on November 3.