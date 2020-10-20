Woman charged for seriously injuring water vendor in squabble over Sh10





A woman who seriously injured a water vendor during a fight over Sh10 was charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Rose Akinyi was charged with causing the serious injuries to Josephine Ndoli at Lindi area in Kibra Sub County on August 21.

Ms. Akinyi had demanded the Sh10 from Ms. Ndoli after buying water from her because, according to her, the water was dirty.

But Ms. Ndoli refused to refund her the cash saying the meter would still read that she sold the water and her employer would demand the total cash for water sold.

She allegedly then attacked the water vendor and bit her during a fight that ensued between them before members of the public intervened and separated them.

Causing grievous harm is a serious offence punishable by up to life imprisonment.

Ms. Akinyi denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts and was freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000 and an alternative bond of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on November 3.