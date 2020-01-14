Join our WhatsApp Channel
Woman who damaged neighbour’s car while fighting with boyfriend charged

January 14th, 2020

A young woman was Monday charged with malicious damage to property after a stone she hurled at her boyfriend during an street fight ended up smashing the windscreen of a neighbour’s vehicle.

Winfred Mutheu is accused of damaging the rear windshield of the car belonging to Kinyariro Njuguna, which is valued at Sh4,000, on January 10 at Pipeline Estate in Nairobi.

Mutheu was reported to have been fighting with her boyfriend, Simon Thuo when the incident occurred.

Both were apprehended by members of the public and taken to Kware police post where Njunguna also reported the damage caused to his personal vehicle.

Mutheu however denied the charges before Makadara Law Court Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga.

She was released on a cash bail of Sh3,000.

