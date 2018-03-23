Ms Josephine Majani speaks to journalists after she was awarded Sh2.5million by the Bungoma High Court for human rights violation by hospital staff at Bungoma County Hospital. PHOTO | NTV

A woman who was physically and verbally abused by hospital staff and deliberately left to deliver on the floor, has won a landmark case at the Bungoma High Court.

Josephine Majani delivered at the Bungoma County Hospital in August 2013 where she was verbally abused and slapped for delivering on the floor, an incident that was caught on camera by a resident.

High Court judge Justice Abida Ali Aroni in her ruling said Bungoma County Hospital, together with the county government, had violated the complainant’s human rights and ordered them to pay her Sh2.5 million.

She ordered that the nurses named in the case offer a formal apology to Ms Majani.

PATIENT’S RIGHTS

In her ruling, Justice Aroni stated that the hospital and county government had violated the patient’s rights.

“Right to maternal health care was infringed, there was equally a Violation to her rights to dignity as a woman and as a human being by the omission and commission of the fifth respondent facility and retracing the injuries suffered by the petitioner,” stated the ruling.

Ms Majani said her win will help many other mothers who go through hell in public hospitals.

“I am so happy my case has finally been concluded well and I know from this experience I have helped many other mothers who would have otherwise been manhandled in public hospitals,” she said shortly after the ruling.