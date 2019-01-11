Woman arrested after grandson of retired president ducks Sh100k bill





Police in Kitale town have arrested a woman after her boyfriend sneaked out of a hotel without paying a Sh100, 000 bill incurred during her surprise birthday party.

Marsha Amario and her lover stayed at Skynest Hotel for six days from December 29, 2018 to celebrate her birthday.

Her lover, who identified himself during check-in as Collins, claimed to be a member of a prominent family and bragged to the hotel’s staff as much.

On their first day at the hotel, the couple incurred a bill of Sh9, 000 and appeals by management for the couple to at least make some down payment fell on deaf ears. Collins kept invoking his family’s name as proof of his ability to pay

“We tried to engage Collins to pay the bill when it was manageable but he responded that he will pay the following day,” said one of the hotel’s managers Timothy Simiyu.

SNEAKED OUT

Five days of merrymaking later, the hotel refused to offer the couple further service until they paid up the accumulated bill. The man sneaked out, leaving his girlfriend stranded.

Last Saturday, the hotel’s management contacted the man through a telephone number he had registered with. He responded by saying he was sourcing for funds and that the hotel should continue treating his girlfriend appropriately.

He promised to clear the bill by the following day. Sunday passed but no payment was made.

On Tuesday, his girlfriend Marsha called him through the hotel phone. He said he will send money through a friend. Nothing materialised.

On Wednesday, Collins was not available on phone when his girlfriend tried to reach him.

The hotel’s management eventually lost patience and on Thursday decided to involve the police. Marsha was arrested and taken to Kitale police station where she is being held.

“He looked a responsible person, he had so many friends who had surrounded him at the hotel and he could be seen dishing out lots of bottle of drinks,” added Mr Simiyu.

At the police station, Marsha said she had no knowledge that her boyfriend would sneak out of the hotel and leave her with a huge bill.

‘PAYING FOR EVERYTHING’

“While in Nairobi he told me she was taking me to Kitale because he had a birthday surprise for me. All along I knew he was the one paying for everything only to find myself in this situation and at the police station,” she told Nairobi News.

Trans Nzoia West police boss Jackson Mwenga confirmed that Marsha is in custody awaiting to be arraigned in court Friday. She will be charged with checking into a hotel and obtaining services by false pretense.

“We are still searching for the boyfriend who is at large but the girlfriend will be taken to court and charged with obtaining services by false pretence,” said Mr Mwenga.

Marsha was by Thursday evening trying to reach her lawyer on phone.