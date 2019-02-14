Shock as woman admits in court that she killed her 6-year-old daughter

Ms Sheila Bwani when she appeared before a Kakamega court. PHOTO | NAIROBI NEWS

A 26-year-old woman from Kakamega county has pleaded guilty to murdering her 6-year-old daughter in Kwisero sub county.

Ms Sheila Bwani, who appeared before Justice Jesse Njagi in Kakamega, admitted to committing the heinous act on December 23, 2018.

Ms Bwani is also facing additional charges of attempted suicide and attempted murder.

The prosecution told the court that on the fateful day, Ms Bwani walked her two children – the deceased and her four-year-old brother – to the market in the village where she purchased pesticide.

It is alleged that the accused ingested the poison and fed the rest to her two children on their way back home.

COLLAPSED AND DIED

From the market, her daughter went to a neighbour’s house to play, only to be hit by dizzy spells. She started vomiting before she collapsed and died.

The daughter’s body was ferried to Yala Mortuary in Butere sub county.

In court, the accused attributed her actions to constant harassment from her close family members.

She said that she acted out of frustration and anger. The dazed courtroom followed as she narrated her murderous actions.

Justice Njagi however asked the accused to rethink her plea before she appears back in court on February 20.

Before then, she will be subjected to a mental assessment.