Winnie Odinga blasts Mwendwa’s decision to fine Gor, Leopards





Winnie Odinga and Millicent Omanga have joined hands in blasting Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa’s decision to dish out heavily fine Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

On Sunday, August 1, 2021, Mwendwa, besides suspending Gor chair Ambrose Rachier and his Leopards counterpart Dan Shikanda, also slapped the two clubs with Sh4 million and Sh6 million fines respectively, while accusing them of ‘bringing the game of football into disrepute’.

The youthful football boss made the announcement a day after the two clubs boycotted a league match that was to be played at the Thika Municipal stadium.

Mwendwa also docked the two clubs three points apiece.

But Winnie Odinga, a diehard Gor fan and daughter to opposition leader Raila Odinga, believes the decision is harsh.

How can a fine of missing a match be twice the amount of winning the league? https://t.co/Kv5k8itN39 — WinnieOdinga (@Winnie_Odinga) August 1, 2021

Besides Odinga, Omanga, a nominated Senator has termed the move by Mwendwa as ‘reckless’.

FKF president slapping @OfficialGMFC and @AFCLeopards with sh10 million fine for demanding their right is outrageous, insensitive and reckless. Without Gor and AFC, you've no league. Ama nimedangyanya? Mimi kama fan wa K'Ogalo it's either we get our money or hell breaks lose. — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) August 1, 2021

Football fans in Kenyans have also had their say on the stalemate which has elicited debate on social media.https://twitter.com/Okoko_Njeka/status/1422075518065774593?s=20