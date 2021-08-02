Join our Telegram Channel
Winnie Odinga blasts Mwendwa’s decision to fine Gor, Leopards

By Nairobi News Reporter August 2nd, 2021 1 min read

Winnie Odinga and Millicent Omanga have joined hands in blasting Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa’s decision to dish out heavily fine Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

On Sunday, August 1, 2021, Mwendwa, besides suspending Gor chair Ambrose Rachier and his Leopards counterpart Dan Shikanda, also slapped the two clubs with Sh4 million and Sh6 million fines respectively, while accusing them of ‘bringing the game of football into disrepute’.

The youthful football boss made the announcement a day after the two clubs boycotted a league match that was to be played at the Thika Municipal stadium.

Mwendwa also docked the two clubs three points apiece.

But Winnie Odinga, a diehard Gor fan and daughter to opposition leader Raila Odinga, believes the decision is harsh.

Besides Odinga, Omanga, a nominated Senator has termed the move by Mwendwa as ‘reckless’.

Football fans in Kenyans have also had their say on the stalemate which has elicited debate on social media.https://twitter.com/Okoko_Njeka/status/1422075518065774593?s=20

